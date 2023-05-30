Watch: UFC star Paddy Pimblett gets married to Laura Gregory in aesthetic ceremony

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett got married to Laura Gregory in an incredibly aesthetic ceremony. 'The Baddy', who's regarded as one of the most beloved young fighters in MMA today, tied the knot with his longtime partner at a ceremony in their native UK.

Pimblett's close friend and fellow UFC fighter Molly McCann subsequently took to her official Instagram account to post videos and photos from the wedding. The ceremony took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, earlier this month.

As of this writing, Pimblett and Laura Gregory haven't posted photos and/or videos chronicling the wedding. Regardless, they did share a few updates on their respective Instagram Stories (via the @theufcbaddy and @lauragregory1996x Instagram handles) regarding wedding purchases and preparations.

Besides, as displayed above and below, the event's wedding vendors too unraveled a few Instagram posts concerning the same.

UFC women's flyweight Molly McCann expressed her happiness over her friend Paddy Pimblett and Laura Gregory's marriage in an Instagram post. As noted, McCann posted videos and photos from the wedding. She also attached a statement to the post, which read as follows:

"Finally got their happy ever after. Congrats Patrick & Laura the wedding was out of this world! So much love for both families. Brilliant day with brilliant people. And the toffees stayed up"

Check out videos and photos from the wedding in McCann's Instagram post below:

Liverpool native Molly McCann is booked to face Julija Stoliarenko at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on July 22nd, 2023. The event will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett continues to recover from his ankle injury and hasn't competed since his controversial unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon in December 2022.

Potential timeline for UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett's next fight

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn in February of this year, Liverpudlian MMA stalwart Paddy Pimblett revealed that he'll be getting ankle surgery in March. 'The Baddy' suggested that he'll be out of action until the end of 2023.

Furthermore, he noted that he most definitely wants to face Jared Gordon in a rematch next. The 28-year-old hoped that Gordon would defeat Bobby Green next. Unfortunately, the Gordon-Green matchup, which transpired in April, ended in an NC (No Contest).

Speaking to Mike Bohn in February, 'The Baddy' shed light upon his comeback timeline and opponent:

"I don’t mind beating him [Jared Gordon] at the end of the year. Hopefully, he beats Bobby Green, then if he wants to fight toward the back end of the year, I’m game.”

He added:

"I haven't got surgery yet... I get home from here, I land home on the 6th [of March] and get surgery on the 7th. I'll be in a boot for a few weeks. Back fighting at the end of the year."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

