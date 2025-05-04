Photos: Paddy Pimblett enjoys wholesome family day at Dubai Aquarium with his wife and twins

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has shared wholesome snaps from his recent visit to the Dubai Aquarium with his family.

'The Baddy' is coming off an impressive win against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12. He shocked the MMA world by securing a third-round finish of Michael Chandler in the co-main event. Pimblett has now surged to the No.8 position in the updated lightweight rankings while Chandler has dropped to No.12.

Pimblett is now in the lightweight title mix, as he eyes a top-five opponent next, as a stepping stone to reigning champion Islam Makhachev. He has also hinted at a potential fight with long-term rival Ilia Topuria at lightweight.

The Scouser is married to Laura Gregory. They have two twin daughters— Betsy and Margot— who were born on April 17, 2024, and recently turned one. The Pimblett family was seen enjoying their time with the exotic fish at the Aquarium.

Check out Pimblett's Instagram post below:

Check out Pimblett's vacation snaps below:

Paddy Pimblett vacation snaps [Images courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier backs Paddy Pimblett to become lightweight champion

UFC veteran Dustin Poirier recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's performance against Michael Chandler.

There is no love lost between arch-rivals Poirier and Chandler. However, 'The Diamond' had initially backed Chandler to get the job done at UFC 314. As a result, Poirier was proved wrong, and he admitted that he was impressed by the Scouser's performance and claimed that he could become a champion.

"I really thought Chandler was going to beat him, but I was wrong. Paddy is legit man! If he believes in it, works hard enough, and keeps doing what he's doing, he can be [a champion]."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (22:45):

