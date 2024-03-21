"Pi*s or get off the pot" - Dan Hooker challenges Beneil Dariush and proposes fight schedule

Dan Hooker proposed a date for the potential fight against Beneil Dariush and promised to 'smash his face' when they fight.

Hooker has shown interest in fighting Dariush for the last several months, mentioning him as one of his preferred opponents for the comeback fight. However, Dariush has not responded to the repeated callouts.

Recently, 'Hangman' took to X and proposed to fight Dariush at UFC 303 on June 29. The event will headline the 2024 International Fight Week. Hooker wrote:

"@beneildariush Smash your face International fight week, pi*s or get off the pot."

Having scored eight straight victories, Dariush appeared to be on the cusp of a lightweight title shot with a few more wins. However, back-to-back KO/TKO losses against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan have pushed the 34-year-old down in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Hooker last defeated Jalin Turner via split decision in a barn-burner of a fight at UFC 290. He was expected to face Bobby Green in December 2023. However, an arm injury forced him to pull out of the fight. Hooker underwent surgery and spent the last few months making a recovery.

At the time of this writing, Hooker is the No. 9-ranked contender while Dariush sits two spots above him in the official UFC lightweight rankings. During a recent interview with NZ Herald, Hooker claimed that he asked the UFC matchmakers about Dariush's availability but was told that he was 'out indefinitely'.

Dan Hooker refuses to accept a fight against Thiago Moises

Brazil's Thiago Moises was expected to fight Dan Hooker's teammate Brad Riddell on March 16. However, Riddell was forced to pull out of the fight.

Moises defeated UFC newcomer Mitch Ramirez, who stepped up as a replacement fighter, via TKO due to vicious leg kicks. Following the victory, Moises shifted his focus from Riddell to his teammate Dan Hooker and called him out for a fight.

While speaking to NZ Herald, 'Hangman' refused to accept the challenge. He said:

"No one cares, brother. That's worse than not wanting to fight someone, not caring about someone. Like, I don't care about Thiago Moises. That's worse. It's not I think I can beat him, it's not I think it's easy. I just don't care." [H/T NZ Herald]