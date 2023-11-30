"I really took years off this man’s life” - Jalin Turner recalls ‘difficult’ encounter with Dan Hooker in the hospital after their war at UFC 290

Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker faced off on the main card at UFC 290 in one of the best lightweight fights in recent memory.

Both men are well-rounded fighters with knockout and submission victories on their records, and the clash in July saw the lightweight contenders push each other to the brink.

Hooker walked away victorious, winning via split-decision, but the Kiwi absorbed the majority of the damage during the clash. 'The Tarantula' landed a head-kick that 'The Hangman' was miraculously able to absorb without being knocked out, but suffered a fractured orbital bone and a broken arm.

The pair were both sent to the hospital following UFC 290, and Jalin Turner has now shed light on his interaction with Dan Hooker during their medical checks.

Turner appeared for media day ahead of UFC Austin this weekend, where he shared how seeing Hooker's injuries affected his mindset for months after. 'The Tarantula' said this:

"Seeing him in the hospital messed me up. I was like, dang, I really took years off this man's life. He couldn't be with his family, he had to get surgery. I felt so bad. That played on my head for a while, that's one of the reasons - I was healthy after [UFC 290], I could have fought the next week - that's one of the reasons why I took a bit of time off, for my mental. I had a lot of stuff mentally going on... It affected me a lot."

Dan Hooker shares sharp reply to Jalin Turner wanting a rematch

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner went to war at UFC 290 earlier this year, with the Kiwi being awarded a split-decision victory. Turner, who is one of the largest lightweights on the roster, missed weight for their clash in July by two pounds.

Interestingly, 'The Tarantula' will replace Hooker at UFC Austin this weekend after the Kiwi withdrew from his clash with Bobby Green due to injury.

Ahead of the bout, Turner shared his thoughts on a rematch with Hooker and called for a second fight with 'The Hangman' at UFC 300 in April next year. He said this:

"I'm not trying to look too far into the future but I know Hooker said he wanted to fight on UFC 300. So we can get that, run that back. I think everybody would like that."

Dan Hooker fired back at Turner, referencing his UFC 290 weight miss, saying this:

"Make weight"

