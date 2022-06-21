Pictures: Conor McGregor celebrates Father's Day weekend with his family

Conor McGregor recently offered fans some insight into how he spent Father's Day weekend with his family. The McGregor clan set off on their luxurious Lamborghini yacht to celebrate the occasion of Father's Day in style.

The McGregor clan set sail, drifting across the beautiful French Riviera as they took in the sights of the city of Cannes and the harbor of St. Tropez. His family also took a dip in the calming blue waters.

McGregor also shared videos of himself teaching his children how to dive. He dove headfirst into the water to show his eldest son Conor Jr. how to dive. His son subsequently went on to show off his own skills by attempting a cannonball off the deck of the Lamborghini yacht.

Check out Conor McGregor's post on Instagram below:

McGregor also shared a picture of himself alongside Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and French football player Hugo Lloris as he ran into the FIFA World Cup winner while spending time with his family.

McGregor's wife and long-time partner also took to social media to commemorate the occasion of Father's Day with an appreciation post for 'The Notorious'.

She shared a series of pictures and videos of themselves with a handful of highlights from their recent trip to Cannes. She accompanied the pictures on Instagram with an extremely wholesome message:

"Daddy we love you to bits! we would be lost without you!! Your crew, we got you for life just like you got us."

Conor McGregor hails Ricardo Ramos as a 145-lbs title prospect

In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor celebrated his Paradigm Sports stablemate Ricardo Ramos' jaw-dropping performance at UFC on ESPN 37 in a featherweight bout against Danny Chavez at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Ramos recorded an absolutely stunning KO with a spinning elbow that landed flush on Chavez's chin in the first round, followed by a flurry of shots to put him away for good.

McGregor shared footage of the exhilarating finish, hailing Ramos as an incredible prospect. He subsequently admitted that Ramos is a legitimate threat in the division, and will certainly compete for the title.

Catch Conor McGregor's post on Instagram below:

"Paradigm Sports Own!! [Ricardo Ramos]! What an incredibly exciting fighter this Brazilian 145lber is. Incredible excitement towards the ufc world title my former division. My former belt. Congrats tonight!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far