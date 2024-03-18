"Pimpleton is easy money" - Renato Moicano mocks "Oliver Twist" Paddy Pimblett in reaction to recent challenge

Renato Moicano is set to make a quick turnaround when he faces Jalin Turner at UFC 300 next month, just over two months after defeating Drew Dober via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 235.

He previously expressed an interest in facing Paddy Pimblett at UFC 301, which will take place in his home nation of Brazil in May. After 'The Baddy' recently responded to the call-out by suggesting he is open to facing Moicano in the summer, the No.13-ranked lightweight took to X, stating:

"Even though most likely I will be on the top 10 of the best division in UFC I show you that’s levels to this game!!! As far as I’m concerned pimpleton is easy money 👍 you little Oliver Twist…. #ufc #mma"

He claimed that Pimblett only responded to the call out because he has a fight booked, adding:

"Paddy pimblett always a tough guy when someone gets booked to a fight!!! He’s representing everything that’s wrong with society!!! Our grandparents heroes were military generals and statesmen our parents hero’s were sport athletes and now this generation heroes are clowns!#ufc"

Check out Renato Moicano's responses to Paddy Pimblett below:

While Pimblett has won all five of his bouts since joining the UFC, his hype train took a major hit in 2022 as most viewers felt he was unrightfully declared the winner against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Renato Moicano expresses his disapproval of UFC Fight Nights

Renato Moicano has made it clear that he is not a fan of fighting in the UFC Apex or competing on Fight Night cards. Ahead of UFC Fight Night 238 earlier this month, the No.13-ranked lightweight once again shared his disapproval of the main event featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, stating:

"That's not main event worthy and that's the huge problem with UFC Fight Nights. I don't think UFC cares enough about UFC Fight Nights because they have a huge deal with ESPN. They get $300 million every and each year to make 42 shows so it doesn't matter if people watch, if people don't watch, if it's good or if it's bad. They're going to make $300 million every year. They just have to make 42 shows."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on the UFC disregarding Fight Nights below:

Ahead of his UFC Fight Night 235 bout against Drew Dober, Moicano voiced similar concerns about Fight Nights and the Apex. He will have the opportunity to compete in an arena at UFC 300 when he faces Jalin Turner on the landmark card.