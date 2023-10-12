"Play with fire get burnt" - Dillon Danis taunts Logan Paul by sharing graphic image of 'The Maverick's blood splattered across the floor 

The last press conference between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul spiraled into complete chaos, erupting into a wild brawl that reportedly left Paul with a serious laceration.

Just two days before their highly-anticipated boxing, Danis and Paul met head-on at the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference. In the midst of a heated verbal clash, 'The Maverick' hurled what seemed to be a water bottle at Danis, setting off a sequence of pandemonium.

Before security guards intervened to separate them, Danis retaliated with a rapid strike, using the microphone in his hands, which squarely connected with Paul's face, allegedly resulting in a severe injury.

Check out the video below:

Following the skirmish, Dillon Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) and mocked Logan Paul by posting a graphic image featuring the WWE superstar's blood splattered on the ground. Danis wrote:

"Play with fire get burnt pu**y @LoganPaul."

Check out Danis' post below:

Credits: Dillon Danis on X

Danis and Paul are set to clash in a six-round exhibition boxing match this Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, sharing the billing with KSI vs. Tommy Fury at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

However, the build-up to the bout has been anything but ordinary. Since the fight's announcement in July, 'El Jefe' has taken a confrontational approach, publicly sharing intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. These online antics resulted in Agdal taking legal action and securing a restraining order against him.

Dillon Danis provides insight on drug testing in relation to Logan Paul's bout

Dillon Danis recently criticized Logan Paul for allegedly misleading fans and raised suspicions that the YouTuber-turned-boxer might be attempting to evade drug testing ahead of their fight.

'El Jefe' has been leveling accusations against Paul, suggesting that he's used steroids and performance-enhancing drugs to achieve his impressive physique. After a series of exchanges on the doping topic, 'The Maverick' vowed to undergo VADA drug testing as evidence of his cleanliness.

Although both fighters were scheduled for random testing two days prior to the fight, it appears that the WWE star hasn't followed through on his commitment. Danis recently took to X and inquired why his opponent hadn't undergone testing yet:

"How convenient that our random drug testing is two days before the fight, and we still haven’t been tested. Logan is a juice-head scamming cheater. No wonder he sues people, little boy has no b*lls."

Check out Danis' post below:

Credits: @dillondanis on X