  • “Please, don’t overthink it” - Tawanchai assures his fans not to worry following his brutal defeat to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

“Please, don’t overthink it” - Tawanchai assures his fans not to worry following his brutal defeat to Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

By Vince Richards
Modified Mar 31, 2025 10:57 GMT
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]

Tawanchai PK Saenchai assured his supporters that he'd be back in no time following his recent defeat in Japan.

The Thai megastar suffered a stunning third-round stoppage against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview ONE Championship posted on social media, Tawanchai assured his fans that there's no need to worry and that he'll be back in action as soon as possible.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"Thank you so much, everyone, for supporting me on social media, every channel, and in every way. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me, and it helps me not to dwell on the defeat for too long. Every comment and every message of support, makes me feel better and truly appreciated."
He added:

"I don't want you all to feel pity for me just because I fought in kickboxing. Please, don't overthink it. In fact, I prepared well, and the loss was my own fault."

Tawanchai entered the fight a huge favorite over Noiri, but the two-division K-1 champion quickly showed why kickboxing will always be his domain.

After spending much of the first rounds getting into a back-and-forth slugfest, Noiri shifted his pace and put Tawanchai at his mercy.

Noiri used his ringwork to force Tawanchai near the ropes before unloading a vicious left hook that dropped the featherweight Muay Thai king a little over a minute into the third.

With momentum behind him, Noiri hunted for the finish and unloaded a series of punches on Tawanchai that ultimately forced the referee to stop the match 1:55 into the third.

Tawanchai remains committed to his goal of capturing two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

Tawanchai isn't letting his defeat to Masaaki Noiri stop him from realizing his dream of two-sport supremacy. Taking to Instagram following his defeat, Tawanchai said he's not stopping until he adds the ONE featherweight kickboxing gold world title to his trophy cabinet.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"Thank you to everyone who supported me. My goal remains the same. 🏆🙏🏻❤️"

Edited by Anurag Mitra
