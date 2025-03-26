“You have a long way to go” - Trainer Wang consoles Tawanchai following heartbreaker against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Trainer Wang isn't just a coach to Tawanchai PK Saenchai, he's also a valued mentor for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

Following his student's defeat, the famed coach consoled Tawanchai after falling short against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 this Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

While going for a walk in Tokyo, Trainer Wang shared some words with his prized student and told the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to keep pushing himself despite the heartbreaking defeat.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the video that Jacky Chan uploaded, Trainer Wang said:

"Don't feel discouraged, brother, you have a long way to go. Big brother loves you. Fix it again, we are not kickboxing style."

Tawanchai is often regarded as one of this generation's greatest Muay Thai artists and headed into his match against Noiri as a massive favorite.

In the first round, Tawanchai and Noiri gauged pace and distance as they tried to establish their offensive game schemes in the second.

Ad

Tawanchai, who has a 2-0 kickboxing record in ONE Championship, found relative success in the second round when he worked behind his kicks to keep Noiri at bay.

Noiri, however, found his rhythm in the third round and pumped up the pressure with his boxing.

The two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion pushed the pace in the third round and used his patented left hook to deal significant damage against Tawanchai.

After perfectly timing Tawanchai's left knee, Noiri uncorked a vicious left hook that knocked the Thai megastar down midway through the third.

Ad

Noiri knew he had the upper hand, and he unloaded a vicious boxing combination down Tawanchai's guard, forcing the referee to stop the match 1:55 into the third.

Tawanchai remains steadfast in his goal of achieving dual-champ status

Tawanchai isn't letting his defeat against Masaaki Noiri stop him from achieving two-sport supremacy.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion posted on Instagram that he is determined to capture kickboxing gold in ONE Championship and solidify his place as the generation's best striker.

Ad

He posted:

"Thank you to everyone who supported me. My goal remains the same. 🏆🙏🏻❤️."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.