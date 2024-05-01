"Please give the credit that we deserve" - Daniel Cormier reacts as Khabib Nurmagomedov witnesses "historic" UEFA Champions League semi-final

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is an avid fan of the renowned football club Real Madrid. 'The Eagle' was recently in attendance for the football game where the team took on Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The match was held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The contest turned out to be a thrilling affair that ended in a draw, as both teams scored two goals each.

Nurmagomedov took to social media to share pictures of himself at the match. in the caption of the post, the Dagestani labelled the contest as 'historic:'

What a historic match it was yesterday."

Nurmagomedov's friend and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier noticed 'The Eagle's post and took to the comments section to share his thoughts on the football match. 'DC' argued that Bayern Munich was the better team that night and asked Nurmagomedov to give them their due credit. He wrote:

"Please give the credit that we deserve. We were the better side yesterday! We are."

Check out a screenshot of Daniel Cormier's comment on Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Daniel Cormier reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post

A brief look at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier's UFC careers

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier train out of AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), and have acheived a lot of great things in the sport of mixed martial arts.

During his active days as fighter, Nurmagomedov used to compete as a lightweight. After building an impeccable record of 16-0, the Dagestani joined the UFC and proceeded to ran through his competition there. 'The Eagle' competed in 13 UFC fights and got his hand raised in all of them.

This incredible run included four title wins and victories against names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta. After his fight in October 2020, Nurmagomedv retired from MMA with a 29-0 record.

Cormier, on the other hand, was a part of 15 UFC fights and emerged victorious in 11 of them. During his stint in the promoton, the 45-year-old achieved the rare feat of holding two UFC titles at once. 'DC' also defeated the likes of Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, Dan Henderson, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva, Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic during that run.

After two back-to-back defeats against Miocic, Cormier parted ways with the sport.