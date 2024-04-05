"Poatan is living a romance" - Fans poke fun as Alex Pereira releases new training footage with Polyana Viana ahead of UFC 300

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Alex Pereira training with Polyana Viana ahead of his fight at UFC 300.

Nobody anticipated Pereira and Viana to lead the way in MMA social media content. Still, the two Brazilians have already worked together on a number of videos. This time, the two UFC fighters can be seen sparring in a video that Pereira uploaded to Instagram.

Fans have speculated on the nature of the pair's relationship, which is unknown whether they are friends and training partners or romantically involved. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''Bro living his life with Polyvina''

''We shipped with Pollyana and it worked. Call dady''

''Poatan is living a romance''

''Too cute she's telling him she's strong''

This is not the first time they've been sighted together. Previously, they were seen working out together at a commercial gym, performing hip thrusts, toe touches, deadlifts, and bench presses.

The pair's recent attendance at Karate Combat 44 suggests a deeper connection than just training. The two came together sometime after Pereira's separation from his previous girlfriend. However, it's unclear if he and Viana are dating at this time.

Although both fighters are Brazilian, Pereira moved to Teixeira MMA and Fitness in Connecticut to train with Glover Teixeira. Up until now, Viana has trained mostly in Rio de Janeiro with the TATA Fight Team, but in more recent times, she has been spotted working with Pereira and Teixeira.

Viana is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Gillian Robertson in the preliminary card of UFC 297.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira captured the vacant light heavyweight title by beating former champion Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO at UFC 295.

Demetrious Johnson previews Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight

Alex Pereira is getting ready for the UFC 300, where he will defend his 205-pound title against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. The much-anticipated event is set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Hill is motivated to regain his title that he never lost.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shared his thoughts on the UFC 300 main event. He said:

''I know Jamal is going to try to knock him out because he said he was going to do it. Can he do it? absolutely, because they're both big men and they both hit extremely hard. But he's got to make sure, if he's going to do it, he's got to make sure he doesn't get drop as well.''

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (11:55):

