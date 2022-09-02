Police investigates alleged assault on Irish woman at Conor McGregor's birthday celebration, UFC fighter ruled out as the perpetrator

An Irish woman was allegedly assaulted while attending the birthday celebration of UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

The woman, who is reportedly in her 20s, filed a complaint at Sundrive Garda station in Crumlin in early August. The victim, whose identity was withheld, claimed that she suffered bruising in the alleged assault on the UFC fighter's triple-deck super yacht while in the Balearic islands in Spain, as per The Irish Sun.

Check out the tweet below:

In response, Spain's Guardia Civil has conducted an investigation. While the MMA icon has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, the authorities have cleared him of any involvement in the alleged assault. According to reports, investigators have "ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident."

The woman reportedly said she was on holiday and was wearing a swimming dress when the alleged incident took place. She added that she was taken to shore on a speedboat, where she immediately contacted the police.

To her frustration, the responding officers weren't able to provide swift action due to a language barrier. The young woman said Spanish police officers told her, "No English."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

McGregor celebrated his 34th birthday on July 14. Based on his social media activities, the Irishman has been spending a lot of time traveling around the world on his super yacht.

The Irish Sun also indicated that the woman didn't make a statement at the time because "she just wanted to go home."

Conor McGregor provides worrying update about his UFC comeback

UFC president Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor is expected to return sometime in December or early next year.

However, the former two-division champion provided a worrying update as his much-anticipated comeback remains in doubt. In a now-deleted Instagram post, McGregor shared a series of images from training with the caption:

"I cannot yet kick to the absolute level I can kick it. But I’m aware of where I need to go. Awareness is half the battle won in combat. I have the awareness that still despite all I am levels above all of those in my radar space of future fighting opponents. By a wide margin. Already, as is. And also that I’ve a steel bar in one of them. And it’s like a whip. And I don’t give a f***."

Having lost three of his last four appearances inside the octagon, McGregor will be hoping to secure a win on his return. However, considering the nature of his injury, it remains to be seen whether the Irishman will be able to return to the caliber of fighter he was in his prime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew