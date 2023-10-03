"Politics forever" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov received much more punishment than Conor McGregor for UFC 229 brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most legendary names in MMA history. 'The Eagle' is part of a rare class of fighters who retired as a champion, as he walked away from the sport as the UFC undisputed lightweight champion. More than that, however, Nurmagomedov retired unbeaten across 29 fights.

His biggest win came against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, where Khabib scored a dominant fourth-round submission. Unfortunately, he sullied his win by sparking a brawl that led to a suspension and fine for both men. However, Nurmagomedov bore the brunt of the punishment.

The NSAC, which presided over UFC 229, fined Nurmagomedov $500,000, while Conor McGregor was only fined $50,000. At the time, this was something that the Dagestani legend decried as evidence of political favoritism, saying the following on X/Twitter:

"Politics forever"

So what led to such an explosive end to their bout? Prior to their matchup, Nurmagomedov and McGregor were embroiled in a bitter feud, which began when the former slapped Artem Lobov in response to disrespectful remarks made about him. At the time, Lobov was a close friend of McGregor's.

This caused McGregor to subject Nurmagomedov to a deeply personal stream of trash talk. Enraged by his rival's conduct, 'The Eagle' scaled the fence after finishing McGregor and jumped out of the cage, attacking Dillon Danis and the rest of the Straight Blast Gym Ireland corner.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov's teammates and family members entered the octagon and attacked McGregor. The brawl is one of several that have gone down in the history book of MMA.

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov's father forgive Conor McGregor?

At one point in time, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were on good terms. However, given the different trajectories that their lives have taken, as well as their bitter feud, it is unlikely that the two will ever make amends. 'The Eagle' himself has repeatedly expressed no interest in a reconciliation.

His late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, however, was cut from a different cloth. Despite being one of McGregor's targets, not only did the elder Nurmagomedov forgive the Irishman, but he even extended him an invitation to his home in Dagestan.

