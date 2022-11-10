Polyana Viana's recent Twitter suspension lifted after comment about Colby Covington got her account suspended

Polyana Viana recently had her Twitter suspension lifted after fans were outraged by the fact that her initial suspension was due to a tweet she directed at Colby Covington.

The comment stemmed from a tweet by Alex Behunin, who was promoting the strawweight fighter by listing some of her favorite things ahead of her fight. After defeating Jinh Yu Frey via second-round knockout this past weekend, Viana replied to Behunin with the following comment about the former interim UFC welterweight champion:

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. He got upset!”

Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa, who has trolled other fighters in entertaining ways on his Twitter account, replied with a series of tweets:

"Please don't accuse Colby of being gay, just because polyana said she stuck her finger in his a**"

“It’s the END OF BRUSA. “Finger him in the a**” let’s pray for his soul.”

Viana and Covington seem to have been friends and trained together in the past, but based on the tweets, they clearly are no longer on good terms with each other after ‘Chaos’ commented on why he turned down a short-notice fight against Leon Edwards during an appearance on Submission Radio:

“There wasn’t much talks [to fight Leon Edwards]. I was busy b**** deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks notice to fight some Leon Scott [Edwards] guy it was going to have to be a price tag. I wanted a little bit more than what was in my contract. I just wasn't gonna show up for a normal paycheck to fight that guy”

Covington has yet to respond to either of the tweets, but if history is any indicator, he’ll probably use it as material during his next press conference or media appearances.

Colby Covington's comments on Submission Radio:

What's next for Polyana Viana?

Polyana Viana has a lot to be proud of as she bounced back from her loss to Tabatha Ricci at UFC Vegas 55 by earning a second-round knockout against Jinh Yu Frey and a Performance of the Night bonus.

The strawweight didn’t have a great start to her UFC career as she went 1-3 and looked like she was on the verge of being cut from the promotion. But she turned things around and has since gone 3-1 in her last 4 bouts.

The Brazilian isn’t currently ranked in the top 15, however, if she has another impressive win and performance bonus, she could slot into the UFC strawweight rankings and continue improving.

