"Poor child, you messed up the money" - Joaquin Buckley sends Kevin Holland a message after KO win over Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City

Joaquin Buckley's decision to return to welterweight has paid off in full as the surging contender has strung together three wins.

He faced Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City on March 30, where 'New Mansa' secured a second-round TKO victory. The win will likely see him enter the welterweight rankings at no.11, the spot currently occupied by Luque.

Buckley's former opponent and rival, Kevin Holland, currently sits at no. 14 in the division. Given that he had called out 'Trailblazer' for a rematch in the past, the 29-year-old was asked if he would entertain a clash with Holland, during the post-fight press conference.

The welterweight contender responded by saying this:

"I don't want it back anymore. He lost to [Michael Venom Page]. Damn, poor child, you messed up the money. Like I said, I was hunting him down the whole time and I was trying to get the opportunity, he didn't want to give it to me. So now we're just looking forward."

Watch Joaquin Buckley's interview below from 2:10:

Joaquin Buckley expresses frustration over Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul matchup

Joaquin Buckley revealed that he was shocked that the bout between boxing legend Mike Tyson and influencer Jake Paul has been officially announced.

The exhibition boxing match was recently announced and was met with several mixed reactions from fans and fighters. Whilst some are in favor of the bout, others have cited the thirty-year age gap between the two as a reason for concern.

'Iron Mike' will be 58 years old by the time the fight takes place on July 20, while Paul will be 27.

'New Mansa' appeared in front of the media following his victory over Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City this weekend, where he was asked for his thoughts on Tyson vs. Paul.

He said this:

"I'm a little upset about that. I don't even know how they allowed that fight to happen. Definitely with a thirty-year difference. But if my boy Jake Paul hurts Mike Tyson I might have to come after him. I might have to stick that dog on him." [1:50-2:10 in Joaquin Buckley's interview]