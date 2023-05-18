A popular singer has put forth a message to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The singer has seemingly requested Ngannou to get married only to a Cameroonian.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in January of this year. The Cameroonian-French MMA stalwart was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title and released from the UFC after he refused to re-sign with the organization.

Francis Ngannou has lately been making headlines in the combat sports world since revealing that he's signed with rival MMA organization, PFL. On that note, Mani Bella, a well-known Cameroonian Bikutsi singer, has now sent a message to 'The Predator.'

As reported by the Cameroonian news outlet, mimimefoinfos.com, Bella has posted a message directed toward Ngannou on her official Facebook account. In the post, she suggested that "on behalf of all single Cameroonian women,” she'd like to request Ngannou to marry only a Cameroonian woman.

The original post was made in the French language, and a translation has been provided by mimimefoinfos.com. A few excerpts from her message have been displayed below:

"If you have specific criteria, tell us and everyone will work for it! We’ll educate, we’ll mentor and, we’ll show you your clean-cut taste. Do not take flight elsewhere, Consume Cameroonian please!”

Mani Bella further reiterated that 'The Predator' ought to get married to a woman from their home country:

“We refuse to lose you… Don’t go anywhere else please marry a woman from the homeland please…”

Moreover, she lightheartedly predicted that Ngannou's future wife would probably invite Barbadian native and Hollywood personality Rihanna to perform at their wedding. Insinuating that Ngannou's future wife should invite her instead of Rihanna, Bella wrote:

“You the future wife of Francis, hope you are seeing how I am fighting for you. When your wedding day comes, you will go and invite Rihanna!.”

Check out Mani Bella's Facebook post below:

Will former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's next fight be a boxing match or an MMA bout?

Francis Ngannou's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision in their UFC heavyweight title unification matchup in January 2022. Ngannou hasn't competed in any professional combat sports contest ever since. As noted, 'The Predator' has officially signed with the PFL. He's expected to continue his MMA career under the PFL banner.

Additionally, Francis Ngannou is said to have signed an incredibly lucrative deal with the PFL, giving him equity and a seven-figure salary per fight. His opponents too would receive a minimum pay of $2 million per fight. Furthermore, Ngannou will serve as the chairman of the newly-formed PFL Africa division.

That said, the consensus is that Ngannou's next fight won't be contested in the MMA realm. The fearsome KO artist is likely to make his professional boxing debut next. It's believed that 'The Predator' will have a tune-up fight in boxing as his next combat sports contest before a big-money boxing match against superstar heavyweight pugilists Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou has made it clear that he now intends to have a tune-up fight in boxing before a potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua.

