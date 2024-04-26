“Possibly the best round of combat sports” - Fans can’t get enough of Liam Harrison’s one-round comeback against Muangthai

Two years ago, British sensation Liam Harrison scored perhaps the greatest comeback in the history of ONE Championship.

On Friday, June 7, the 'Hitman' will make his long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE 167 for a bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

But before the one-time ONE world title challenger returns to action this summer, he's looking back at his epic come-from-behind victory over 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156. Taking to Instagram, Harrison wrote:

"2 years ago today me and Muangthai won fight of the year 2022 and pulled this little number out the bag. Wonder if I can do anything as ridiculous in my next few fights."

ONE Championship fans flooded the Instagram comments, calling it one of the greatest rounds in combat sports history.

"Possibly the best round of combat sports."

"One of the greatest fights of all time if not THE."

"How is this 2 years ago already? Amazing fight."

"Remember this like it was yesterday watched it in Tesco car park screaming my head off people must of thought I was a lunatic screaming and wooping hahaha."

Liam Harrison is scheduled for two massive Muay Thai fights this summer

It's been nearly two years since we last saw Liam Harrison inside the Circle. After suffering a devastating knee injury during his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against then-world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, the 'Hitman' was forced to undergo surgery, putting him on the shelf for all of 2023 and a large chunk of 2024.

Now, Harrison has not one, but two massive fights booked — the first coming against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7.

From there, he will turn his attention toward a massive Muay Thai clash with 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' Seksan. That fight will go down on September 6 when ONE Championship returns to the United States for ONE 168: Denver inside Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are now available via Ticketmaster.