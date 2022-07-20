Post hilariously suggests Smesh Bros vs. Diaz brothers - Darren Till vs. Nick Diaz alongside Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz for UFC 279; Till reacts

Fans now want to see Darren Till vs. Nick Diaz alongside Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279. A Twitter account named @TheUFCStats suggested a Smesh Bros vs. Diaz brothers matchup for the September 10 card.

Check out the tweet below:

UFCStats💭 @TheUFCStats Where's Nick Diaz at so we can get the Brothers vs Brahthers card 🧐 Where's Nick Diaz at so we can get the Brothers vs Brahthers card 🧐 https://t.co/FRwPO2M6Sn

Till responded to the post with a laughter (tears of joy) emoji.

UFC executive Hunter Campbell recently told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto that a five-round headliner at UFC 279 featuring Diaz and Chimaev has been verbally agreed upon.

Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. https://t.co/sWd1cc6ibm

The idea of a matchup between Diaz and Chimaev stemmed from a matchmaking board leak during Dana White's appearance on The Pivot podcast in May.

In subsequent callouts, 'Borz' accused Diaz of ducking him, which the Stockton native firmly denied. Diaz claimed that the bout did not materialize despite his multiple attempts to get the fight made.

Interestingly, UFC honcho White recently confirmed that the Stockton slapper had indeed accepted the bout against Chimaev. Having long rallied to exhaust his contract, Diaz will now face the surging Chechen-born Swede contender in what is believed to be his last UFC outing.

While the Diaz brothers are arguably the most iconic pair of siblings in MMA history, Chimaev and Till have gathered a following of their own. Entertaining videos of the two have been flooding the internet since 'The Gorilla' went down to the Allstar Training Center in Sweden to train with 'Borz'.

"He’s kind of in that Arturo Gatti territory now" - Dana White on Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has been out of action since June last year when he dropped a lopsided unanimous decision against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The fight marked Diaz's return to the octagon almost two years after the BMF title loss to Jorge Masvidal.

Prior to that, the Stockton native earned a unanimous decision win against Anthony Pettis, which also marked the end of a three-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is riding an unbeaten five-fight streak with all bonus-winning performances. In his most recent outing, 'Borz' silenced his detractors with a decision win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a battle for the ages.

Despite the contrasting junctures Diaz and Chimaev are at, UFC president Dana White claims that the Stockton native's record is inconsequential in light of his star status.

White compared Nate Diaz to boxing legend Arturo Gatti, who was known for wild slugfests. The 52-year-old told Yahoo!Sports:

“In this sport, it’s all about the fights you make and this is one so many people are excited to see. It’s not about Nate being on a long winning streak or whatever, it’s that he’s a guy who comes to fight and you know what you’re going to get with him. He’s kind of in that Arturo Gatti territory now.”

