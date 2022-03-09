Watch: Darren Till holds mitts for Khamzat Chimaev as 'Borz' works on his striking

Darren Till was recently seen holding the mitts for his new training partner Khamzat Chimaev. Till held the pads as 'Borz' worked on his stand-up game. Along with the standard jab and cross, 'The Gorilla' also threw elbows and knees into the mix.

Chimaev uploaded a video of the padwork with Till in what appears to be a shed or garage.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till doing padwork (via @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram)

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till doing padwork [via @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Darren Till recently joined Khamzat Chimaev at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden. While the two have always been friendly on social media, the MMA world has been taken by storm with videos of the two training together.

According to Allstar CEO Majdi Shammas, Chimaev and Till clicked off like they have known each other for years. Shammas said on a recent episode of BlockAccess:

"He [Till] came as a fresh air to the gym. A lot of people don't click good with Khamzat, but they click like they have known each other for years. Maybe because they have talked so much shit to each other on the internet, but they click and that is important. I see them connect very well."

Watch Majdi Shammas discuss the chemistry between Chimaev and Till below:

Darren Till on training with Khamzat Chimaev

Darren Till has admitted to Chimaev getting the better of him in sparring. Approaching the fight game from a different perspective, the Liverpudlian claims to be having a great time training with 'Borz'.

According to Till, training with Chimaev has put him back to when he started training as a beginner. 'The Gorilla' recently told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

“I just got the feeling that he’s the type of guy like me. No bullsh*t. He’s just a guy who trains hard and is a little bit crazy. I wanted to put myself back in the beginner seat. I remember when I first walked into Team Kaobon and I was a beginner, I wanted to put myself back into that seat. … I walked through the doors about a week-and-a-half ago with my tail between my legs, and I’m loving every single second of my life right now.”

Watch Darren Till's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by David Andrew