Post-UFC 298 rankings update: Ilia Topuria debuts on P4P list, Mackenzie Dern falls, Ian Garry climbs up at 170 pounds, and other changes

There's been a UFC rankings update following UFC 298. This past weekend, Ilia Topuria dethroned Alexander Volkanovski as the promotion's featherweight champion, knocking him out cold in round two. For his efforts, 'El Matador' was awarded the No.5 rank on the pound-for-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski was bumped from his previous position to #7 on the pound-for-pound hierarchy. However, in the featherweight division, he occupies the No.1 rank, bumping Max Holloway down to No.2 and Yair Rodriguez to No.3. However, Brian Ortega and Movsar Evloev's positions remain unchanged.

Elsewhere, at middleweight, Robert Whittaker's unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa maintained his position at No.3. However, the Brazilian was bumped from No.6 to No.7. At welterweight, Ian Garry's split-decision win over Geoff Neal led to him climbing four spots from No.10 to No.6.

Neal, on the other hand, dropped from #8 to #9. The UFC bantamweight division, similarly saw a large change. Merab Dvalishvili moved up to No.1 after dominating ex-two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who lost three spots and is out of the top five at No.6.

Finally, Anthony Hernandez's gutsy submission win over previously streaking knockout artist Roman Kopylov has moved him up two spots at No.13. The Russian, however, is in unranked territory. Outside of the main card, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos had a thrilling war.

Despite surviving a knockdown to score one of her own and even dominate the grappling sequences, Dern was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision, for which she lost a place in the women's strawweight division, dropping to #8. Meanwhile, Lemos remains at No.13 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Similarly, her No.3 rank at 115 pounds is also unchanged.

What was the most shocking finish of UFC 298?

UFC 298 had a few finishes that left fans' jaws dropped. First, the main event saw Ilia Topuria end Alexander Volkanovski's unbeaten streak at featherweight, knocking him out in round two. It wasn't a mere TKO that saw him drop Volkanovski and land ground-and-pound. He knocked him out cold.

Check out Ilia Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski:

It was a shocking result given the prior consensus that Volkanovski was too great and Topuria lacked the high-level experience needed to face him. Elsewhere, Anthony Hernandez's submission win over Roman Kopylov was also shocking, as it ended his foe's four-fight knockout streak.