UFC 298: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: Full video highlights

The co-main event of UFC 298 featured a thrilling middleweight clash between Paulo Costa and former UFC champion Robert Whittaker. The event was held on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Prior to the encounter, Costa had been out of action for over a year. 'Borrachinha's last UFC bout took place in August 2022 when he went toe-to-toe against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The Brazilian proved himself to be the better fighter that night and took home a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Costa.

Whittaker, on the other hand, suffered defeat in his last UFC outing in July 2023. 'The Reaper's last fight was against current UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 and suffered a knockout loss in the second round of the fight.

Check out the two athletes make their way into the arena for UFC 298 below:

The fight started on an exciting note as both athletes traded heavy blows in the opening round of the fight.

A kick from Costa rocked 'The Reaper' but Whittaker managed to survive the round.

The Australian bounced back from adversity and landed several effective combos in the second round.

The third round was a highly competitive affair as both fighters attempted to outstrike each other.

The UFC 298 co-main event lasted all 15 minutes and got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of 'The Reaper'.

