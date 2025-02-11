Post-UFC 312 rankings update: Dricus du Plessis moves above Belal Muhammad in P4P list, Zhang Weili's win pushes Rose Namajunas further down, and more

The UFC has released its latest official rankings update following UFC 312, which went down this past weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The pay-per-view event’s headliner featured reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis dominating Sean Strickland and securing a unanimous decision win in their title rematch.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Zhang Weili overpowered first-time challenger Tatiana Suarez, retaining her strawweight title with a unanimous decision victory.

A recent report from MMA journalist John Morgan detailed shifts in the UFC pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings following du Plessis' victory. 'Stillknocks' climbed one spot to No. 6, causing welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad to drop to No. 7. Meanwhile, Strickland lost his position as the division’s top contender to Nassourdine Imavov, who surged up the UFC 185-pound rankings after defeating former champion Israel Adesanya.

Whereas Weili's victory triggered notable changes in the lower half of the UFC's women’s P4P rankings. Raquel Pennington, previously ranked No. 9, moved up to No. 8, while Rose Namajunas dropped one spot. Yan Xiaonan climbed to No. 10, pushing Suarez down to No. 11. Additionally, Natalia Silva rose to No. 13, taking Jessica Andrade’s spot.

'TSP' not only saw her undefeated streak come to an end at UFC 312 but also lost her position as the No. 1 contender in the 115-pound division, with former title challenger Xiaonan now claiming her spot.

The post-UFC 312 rankings update also marked Kennedy Nzechukwu's entry into the heavyweight list at No. 14, while Don'Tale Mayes dropped to No. 15. Additionally, Jhonata Diniz was removed from the rankings.

Where will the UFC’s next PPV event be held following UFC 312?

Following UFC 312, the MMA promotion's next pay-per-view event, UFC 313, is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 8.

The fight card will be headlined by reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who will defend his title for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, a highly anticipated five-round lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will take center stage. Additionally, the card will feature another 155-pound matchup between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy.

