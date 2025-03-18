Post-UFC Vegas 104 rankings update: Roman Dolidze forces Marvin Vettori down middleweight list, Kai Asakura gets kicked out of flyweight, and more

The UFC has unveiled its latest official rankings update following UFC Vegas 104, which took place this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the Fight Night card saw Roman Dolidze avenge his previous loss to Marvin Vettori with a unanimous decision victory in their middleweight rematch.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Chidi Njokuani delivered an impressive performance, securing a second-round TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in their catchweight showdown.

A recent report from MMA journalist John Morgan detailed major shifts in the UFC's 185-pound rankings following Dolidze's victory. 'The Caucasian' climbed three spots to secure the No. 9 ranking, triggering a ripple effect that reshuffled other positions in the division.

Vettori, now on a two-fight losing streak, fell two spots to No. 10, while Anthony Hernandez climbed one place to claim the No. 8 ranking. Meanwhile, Brendan Allen and former title challenger Paulo Costa each dropped a spot, landing at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who secured a second-round knockout victory over heavyweight debutant Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 104, moved up one position to No. 11 in the divisional rankings, swapping places with Shamil Gaziev.

The flyweight rankings saw a slight shake-up at the bottom as Joshua Van, following his victory over Rei Tsuruya at UFC 313, broke into the top 15, displacing former title challenger Kai Asakura. Additionally, Charles Johnson moved up one spot to claim the No. 14 ranking.

What is the upcoming UFC event after UFC Vegas 104?

With UFC Vegas 104 now in the books, the premier MMA organization is gearing up for its first trip to the United Kingdom this year for the highly anticipated UFC London event. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this Saturday at The O2 Arena.

UFC London will be headlined by a pivotal welterweight showdown between former champion Leon Edwards and Sean Brady. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz is set to clash with the surging Carlos Ulberg.

The main card of the upcoming event will also feature another 170-pound showdown between Gunnar Nelson and Kevin Holland, along with a strawweight bout pitting fan favorite Molly McCann against Alexia Thainara.

