"Power means nothing" - Superbon on why clinical precision is more important than destructive strength

It's hard to find any other striker in any sport that can rival the clinical precision of former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The famed Thai striker has such a tight grasp of technique that he can bend the rules and pull off strikes that are both surprising and awe-inspiring.

Despite producing some of the most jaw-dropping knockouts in kickboxing today, the Thai icon insists it's not power, but precision, that leads to him finishing his opponents.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 33-year-old kickboxing superstar referenced fellow Thai icon Prajanchai PK Saenchai to explain why power doesn't hold a candle to precision:

"Yes, I agree with [Prajanchai]. Because if one only has power, but they don't have accuracy, the power means nothing."

This statement couldn't be more true.

A powerful punch or kick means nothing if you can't land. If you have precision, you won't even need overly destructive power as it will allow you to hit your opponent cleanly when they don't see it coming. And a punch you don't see coming, despite not being 100 percent, might as well feel like a sledgehammer as it can knock you out in an instant.

Superbon, Prajanchai will headline ONE Friday Fights 58 in the main and co-main event spots

On April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58, we will get to see both Superbon and Prajanchai showcase their marvelous precision, and more.

Both men will contend for gold. Superbon will rematch Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

As for Prajanhai, who currently holds the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, will jump into kickboxing to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for his division's kickboxing throne.

Elsewhere on the card will see the return of legendary former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama as he challenges the young and surging Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a three-round Muay Thai bout.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.