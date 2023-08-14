"Power Slap didn't work out, huh?" - Matt Serra leaves 'bellman' Dana White in splits with brutal roasting; fans react

Dana White's Lookin' for a Fight is back with a new episode centered around Boston which will also host the UFC 292 pay-per-view next weekend. White is accompanied by in-house coach and former fighter Din Thomas and former UFC welterweight champ Matt Serra.

The UFC president hilariously dressed up as a 'bellman' to welcome Thomas and Serra to the Boston Harbor hotel. Serra delivered a spontaneous one-liner that White admitted is one of the funniest of all time. Taking a dig at White's now slap-fighting venture 'The Terra' said:

"Look at this, look at this, Wow, I guess the Power Slap didn't work out huh?"

White said:

"It was one of the funniest one liners of all time. I couldn't stop laughing for like 30 minutes."

Reflecting on his punchline, Matt Serra added:

"I got him with a zinger. You know, he was trying to get through his job but he got through it."

Catch the interaction below:

In this episode of Lookin' for a Fight, the crew visits Dana White's old boxing gym and his favorite local restaurant while also scouting for new talent at Calvin Kattar's fighting promotion, Combat Zone MMA.

Fans react to Matt Serra roasting Dana White

Dana White's Power Slap League has been widely criticized since its inception for promoting a sport that leaves participants almost certainly susceptible to head injury. While fans and pundits have thoroughly slammed the venture from the onset, Matt Serra is probably the first one to make fun of Power Slap on White's face.

Fans couldn't help but celebrate the moment while also noting that not everyone can crack such jokes with the UFC head honcho. @neuroticysm wrote:

"Dana had no choice but to laugh cuz he knows Matt will rip his head off in split seconds, naah just kidding."

@joe.gurnett wrote:

"Dana 15 mins later "You'll never believe what this kid said to me! He said "I guess power slap didn't work out" isn't he fecking awesome. hehehe he's a good kid tho"

Catch more comments below:

Image courtesy: @combatalk on Instagram