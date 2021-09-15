“Effective immediately!” - PR company ends Triller partnership in dramatic fashion

PR company EAG Sports Management has announced the end of their partnership with the Triller Fight Club. They revealed the split through a short and sweet email sent out earlier today.

One thing we all know to be true is that Triller has rubbed more than a few people the wrong way over the course of their existence. Even though they’ve been producing high-profile names for their fights, the overall morality of their movement has been questioned.

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, seems to have had enough of Triller.

Check out the press release detailing the announcement below:

The company handling PR for Triller and Triller Fight Club just rage quit. Totally normal companies. pic.twitter.com/ZCS3UXmMjV — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) September 13, 2021

“EAG Sports Management is NO LONGER Working with Triller Fight Club or Triller EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY! Feel free to print that!”

The story of Denise White and her rise up through the ranks of sports management has been well documented in the media. NBC Sports even did a feature piece on her just last year.

Alas, while she may be pinpointed as the ultimate professional by some, it appears as if she just couldn’t hold her tongue on this one.

No reply from Triller to Denise White

As of this writing, it appears as though Triller wants to keep a low profile on this subject. But given how much negative press they’ve received already, you just know some folks out there will be hoping more comes out about it.

The ethical nature of putting Evander Holyfield up against Vitor Belfort was definitely something that rubbed people the wrong way. However, the exact reason for this split has yet to be confirmed.

Denise White was pretty straightforward in terms of the core point in her email, but aside from that, there are more questions than answers. EAG and Denise White were hired on a freelance basis prior to the September 10 bout. But all ties have now been severed.

On their website they have a UFC section that details their clients within the mixed martial arts sphere. But with just Tyron Woodley on the list, there isn’t much to unpack.

One thing is for sure: Triller needs to dig deep if they want to survive beyond 2021.

