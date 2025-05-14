Prajanchai disagrees with Takeru's intense practice methods: "It's more of a disadvantage than a benefit"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has expressed fundamental disagreement with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa's notorious hard sparring methods.

The Thai striking maestro, known for his technical brilliance and defensive mastery, offered a contrasting perspective on effective training practices in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Well, in my opinion, I feel like sparring is all about exchanging techniques, learning from another person, and also just basically learning," the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete explained.

"For me, it shouldn't be hard sparring, and I feel like hard sparring can cause more damage, because then you might get injured. I think it's more of a disadvantage than a benefit to do hard sparring."

This measured critique from one of the best stand-up specialists of this generation highlights the philosophical differences in training approaches between Thai and Japan's most elite strikers.

Takeru, who's gone 1-2 in the world's largest martial arts organization—most recently suffering a first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172—is renowned for his intense training regimen that includes notoriously brutal sparring sessions.

The former three-division K-1 champion is often seen on social media trading fully loaded shots alongside his Team Vasileus training partners and fellow ONE stars, Masaaki Noiri and Yuki Yoza, and coaches.

This approach stands in stark contrast to the more technical, controlled sparring typically favored in many traditional Thai camps.

Prajanchai sees "a lot of weaknesses" in Takeru's world-class arsenal

Apart from expressing his dislike at the way 'The Natural Born Crusher' trains, Prajanchai feels that the Japanese kickboxing sensation has plenty of flaws in his game.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym warrior and two-sport ONE world champion admitted that it was there for all to see in his debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and even his victorious outing against Thant Zin:

"I have to say that I see a lot of weaknesses and holes in Takeru's game plan. I've seen it when [he fought] Superlek. I've seen it when he was fighting Thant Zin," Prajanchai noted.

