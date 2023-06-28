Prajanchai happy with ‘meaningful’ interim strawweight Muay Thai belt

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is thrilled to have an interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title wrapped around his waist following his spectacular second-round knockout of Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

In a rematch nearly two years in the making, Prajanchai scored another impressive win over Sam-A, capturing the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the process. The win will set the stage for a world title unification bout down the line between himself and undisputed titleholder Joseph Lasiri. Until then, Prajanchai is happy to call himself a world champ once again, even if it is with an interim title.:

“I’m very happy to get this belt back, although it’s an interim, but this belt is very meaningful for me and my family and for my gym,” Prajanchai told the South China Morning Post.

Rising to the top of the strawweight division, Prajanchai is ready to get run back his one and only loss inside the circle. That defeat just happened to come against the division’s reigning world titleholder, Joseph Lasiri.

Prajanchai went toe-to-toe with ‘The Hurricane’ in May 2022, suffering a third-round knockout loss. With his interim title win at ONE Friday Fights 22, the two strawweight superstars are primed to run it back with ONE gold once again on the line.

Joseph Lasiri attempted to add another ONE world title to his collection in November, challenging flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on Prime Video 4. ‘The Hurricane’ came up short, falling to ‘The Iron Man’ via a unanimous decision.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

The Patrick McCorry Sports Show @Patrick_McCorry Prajanchai is the NEW Interim Strawweight Muay Thai Champion of the world! Prajanchai is the NEW Interim Strawweight Muay Thai Champion of the world! https://t.co/Sfso5CW4lr

