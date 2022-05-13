"I would love to have it one day in ONE Championship" - Prajanchai on a potential strawweight grand prix

Prajanchai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym is just days away from a major title fight against Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157. The Thai champion, obviously, plans to defend his title, but then, it might be time for a strawweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Featured in the May 20 ONE 157 event is the beginning of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. The strawweight champion, 27, says he would like to see that in his own division.

In a recent interview with Dylan Bowker of SportskeedaMMA, the champion said he would be very interested in such a development.

"Definitely, yes. I would love to, I am waiting for it. Because I think to compete in a grand prix, it's fun, it's exciting, and then I can gain more experience. I would love to have it one day in ONE Championship."

ONE's Muay Thai strawweight division is full of notable and talented fighters. Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri are at the top, competing for the undisputed title at ONE 157. There's also Josh Tonna, Wang Junguang, Zhang Peimian, and Asahi Shinagawa, among other great fighters.

ONE Championship's May 20 fight event is loaded with Muay Thai action. Two Muay Thai title fights are in the main and co-main event. There would also be the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix, which features stars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmuu9, and others.

Prajanchai is looking to defend his title at ONE 157

The co-main event of ONE 157 will see the 27-year-old strawweight champion Prajanchai putting his ONE Muay Thai Championship on the line against 'The Hurricane' Lasiri, of Italy.

In a recent interview with SportskeedaMMA, here is what the 27-year-old titleholder said about his opponent.

"Only one thing I am scared [about] is my opponent will get injured again... I don't worry about my performance... In the fight anything can happen, I won't underestimate him."

The title challenger, Lasiri, told ONE in an interview that he is looking to end the reign of this strawweight champion.

“My focus will be to make [the champion] quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear."

The two top-ranked strawweight Muay Thai fighters will go to war on May 20 at ONE 157.

