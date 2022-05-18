Watch: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri ONE 157 face-off interview

The main event of ONE 157 will see Prajanchai PK.Saenchai look to defend his ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship against Joseph Lasiri.

Ahead of their May 20 ONE Championship title fight, the two fighters sat down with Andrew Whitelaw for SCMP Martial Arts.

Watch the interview below:

In this face-off interview, Prajanchai said that he wants to build his legacy as a champion, and it starts by defeating Lasiri:

"Yes, I'm glad to defend the belt. [This] is proof on how long I can defend it. I love the fighters that try to challenge me. And according to his interview in the past, he doesn't want me to run and wants me to exchange. Yes, I would love it, I would. I want to exchange in the middle of the ring, same as what he says, so let's exchange and fight... I will not run away."

Meanwhile, 'The Hurricane' said that he does not worry too much about his opponents but instead focuses on himself:

"I always work harder [than] anyone so I don't focus too much to my opponent. I focus to my work. Everybody knows Prajanchai is an elite fighter of Muay Thai. I respect him. But [people do] a lot of work for me... and I have to give it back to my country, to my team, to myself, so I don't care about the skill of my opponent. I have to do my job."

Fans are in for a potential barnburner when these two skilled fighters lock horns this Friday.

ONE 157 on May 20

Prajanchai vs. Joseph Lasiri is the co-main event of ONE 157. The main event will see Petchmorakot Petchyindee face Jimmy Vienot with the ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship on the line.

This event will also host the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. This tournament will feature great fighters such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek Kiatmoo9, among others.

ONE 157 will also host submission grappling, which will see Shinya Aoki and Gary Tonon face a pair of twin brothers. Kade and Tye Ruotolo are young grappling stars who will be looking to make a statement on their ONE debuts.

Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling will all be going down at ONE 157 on May 20.

ONE Championship recently posted on Instagram hyping up the return to the circle of Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"Knockout artist Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns to the Circle THIS FRIDAY to square off with Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals!"

Edited by Aziel Karthak