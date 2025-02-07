Prajanchai says radar will be on Jonathan Di Bella rematch if he topples Sam-A in Saitama: "I'll be waiting for him." 

Thai striking savant Prajanchai PK Saenchai isn't dodging a fiery Jonathan Di Bella rematch.

The two-sport ONE world champion defends his strawweight Muay Thai gold against Englishman Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, February 7.

As soon as he gets that out of the way, he's ready to swap back to the bigger gloves and settle the dust with the Italian-Canadian warrior.

Prajanchai has this to say in response to Nick Atkin's query about why the Di Bella rematch didn't come first before the defense of his strawweight Muay Thai world title:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm just defending my Muay Thai title now, so just patiently waiting for the result in March. If Jonathan Di Bella wins, then I'll be waiting for him."

Watch the full interview here:

With Prajanchai having his hands full, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing martial artist will meet former divisional king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Their five-round scrap will be one of four world title fights set for the promotion's epic return to Japan on March 23, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Should Di Bella get his hand raised, he'd have a chance to run it back and unify the crown against the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete, who handed him his first career loss at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

Prajanchai doesn't want to waste time in Ellis Badr Barboza firefight

With one eye locked on adding another chapter against Di Bella or Sam-A, Prajanchai hopes to enjoy a quick night out in the office in his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title defense vs Barboza come February 7.

The two-sport kingpin told the promotion separately:

"I have to try to minimize my injuries by finishing the game as quickly as possible. There is no need for me to stand and trade with him until I accumulate injuries until the end."

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available for free live in U.S. primetime to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.