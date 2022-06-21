"Precision and power" - Stamp Fairtex's confluence of combative skills

Combat sports star Stamp Fairtex is back in the gym and hitting hard as she gets ready for a fight.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared the following video:

"Precision and power [Stamp Fairtex]."

In the clip, Stamp Fairtex shows her punching power and fast hands against a bag.

She made her name by winning dual titles in ONE Championship in kickboxing and Muay Thai before she was 23 years old. She then transitioned to MMA and was able to earn the 2021 atomweight Grand Prix title.

The talented Thai fighter has not seen the ONE circle since her headlining championship fight at ONE X against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. The two had a competitive and close fight until 'Unstoppable' Lee was able to defeat Stamp in the second round via submission.

After the loss, the Thai-born fighter shared on Instagram:

"I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to home country. I learn a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill. After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back better version. And congratulations Angela Lee, you are my idol."

Stamp is now back in the gym and looking to work her way back to the title in what is a competitive atomweight division. She has no fight scheduled as of yet, but she will likely be back before the end of 2022.

Potential next opponents for Stamp Fairtex

The atomweight division is full of talented fighters in ONE Championship. There are great opponents in the division for Stamp Fairtex to work her way back to a title shot.

If Stamp wants to face a winning fighter to get back to the title faster, then two names would match. 'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan is on a three-fight win streak and would make a fun fight against the top-ranked Stamp. Filipino fighter Jenelyn Olsim is just coming off a victory and would also make a great opponent.

Stamp may want to face a fighter who is also coming off a loss. For example, 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is coming off two close and competitive matches against Seo Hee Ham.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far