PRIME sponsored Man City star Erling Haaland makes shocking prediction for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Prominent English YouTuber KSI and professional boxer Tommy Fury are set to face off in a six-round cruiserweight match at Manchester's AO Arena on October 14 in the main event Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Erling Haaland has teamed up with the UK YouTuber and Logan Paul to become the inaugural football ambassador for their brand PRIME Hydration. The brand, known for its fast-selling flavors and ventures in sports sponsorship and advertisement, has grown significantly since its launch in 2022, securing partnerships with UFC and Arsenal FC.

The partnership with Haaland was announced via PRIME's Instagram, featuring the young football sensation alongside 'JJ' and Logan Paul. The collaboration marks the convergence of football and hydration's promising future, though the exact details of the deal remain undisclosed.

To celebrate this collaboration and engage in discussion about current sporting trends, Erling Haaland made a guest appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Amidst the conversation, the question of the upcoming showdown between KSI and Tommy Fury arose, prompting Haaland's comical response. Predicting the outcome of the fight, Haaland stated:

"The other guy [Tommy Fury is going to win]."

Haaland later confessed that he does not keep up with the fight game and only watches a few boxing and MMA fights occasionally.

Check out the video below:

Logan Paul claims KSI was a tougher challenge than Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul recently made a bold assertion, claiming that his business partner KSI presented a more formidable challenge than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Paul and KSI engaged in two bouts that ended in a majority draw in 2018, followed by a professional rematch in which 'JJ' secured victory via split decision. Despite Paul's eight-round exhibition with Mayweather in 2021, he believes that his PRIME business partner proved to be a tougher challenge due to his unyielding tenacity and intensity.

Speaking in a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, Paul stated:

"Oh, who's tougher? Honestly, KSI. It was a harder fight, he's just a dog. He's got this tenacity and intensity that I've never seen. When you're in the ring with him he just wants to kill you, he can't lose! He made a documentary called 'Can't Lose' and I think he really believes that in his heart so he tries as hard as he can. I think Floyd Mayweather knew he wasn't gonna lose."

Check out Paul's comments below (2:20):