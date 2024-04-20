Pro-boxer Chris Algieri predicts Ryan Garcia will have a "complete mental breakdown" during Devin Haney fight 

Chris Algieri is convinced that Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will not go the full 12 rounds. The former WBO junior welterweight champion believes Garcia will have a mental breakdown mid-fight and crumble in front of 'The Dream'.

Speaking about the fight in a recent interview, the American boxer predicted that Haney would overwhelm Garcia, forcing him to quit, or 'KingRy' would self-sabotage his chances by getting himself disqualified. Algieri said:

"I don't think we see 12 rounds. I think Ryan goes out on a DQ [in] seven, eight, nine, after a complete mental breakdown, as Devin starts to take over. He is going to come out looking for the knockout. When he doesn't get it, I think he is going to fall apart and by fall apart I mean it's going to ugly fast."

Catch Chris Algieri's comments on Haney vs. Garcia below:

Haney vs. Garcia will go down on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the contest was originally billed as a WBC super lightweight title bout, 'KingRy' will now be ineligible to win the belt after weighing in at 143.2 pounds, 3.2 pounds over the divisional limit, for the fight.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old has been exhibiting a string of seemingly bizarre behaviors in the lead-up to the bout, from his concerning social media posts to chugging a bottle of beer on the scale during the ceremonial weigh-ins. Hence, Algieri's predictions of a mental breakdown might not be too far off.

Watch Ryan Garcia chugg a bottle of beer on the scales below:

Devin Haney aims to get Ryan Garcia "out of boxing"

Devin Haney aims to finish Ryan Garcia's pugilistic career on April 20. 'The Dream' is convinced that he will deliver a thorough beating when they meet in the ring.

Talking to GQ Sports about the upcoming fight, the WBC junior welterweight champion opined that Garcia needs to be taken out of the sport since he is not a good role model for the younger generation. He said:

"Come April 20th is going to be fireworks. The whole world needs to tune in. The world is going to see me beat down Ryan Garcia, get him out of boxing because he's definitely not a good role model and not a guy that the younger generation should be looking at. They should be looking at guys like me."

Catch Devin Haney's comments on Ryan Garcia below (6:36):

