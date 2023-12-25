“Probably beats him” - Michael Chandler makes surprising prediction for Kevin Holland vs Michael ‘Venom’ Page

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler weighed in on the promotion's newest signing from Bellator, Michael 'Venom' Page.

Chandler himself is a product of Bellator, having dominated its lightweight division and reigned as champion for three separate periods including a total of six title defenses.

'Iron' spoke to Steve-O on Steve-O's Wild Ride! about Page and his fighting style, expressing his dislike for it.

“Michael ‘Venom’ Page, I’ve got mixed feelings about him. I don’t like his style. I think it’s annoying. He just kind of moves around like that drunken warrior karate style. But he’s got some ridiculous knockouts. When I say ridiculous knockouts, the dude’s got some ridiculous spinning kicks and back elbows. He’s broken people’s faces and all kinds of (finishes). He’s a highlight-reel kind of guy.”

'Iron' also weighed in on Michael Page's debut fight scheduled against Kevin Holland at UFC 299. He backed the UFC welterweight veteran to trump 'MVP'.

“I think Kevin Holland is a horrible matchup for him. I think Kevin Holland probably beats him. But I like ‘MVP’ as a person. I think he’s a cool dude.”

Michael Chandler responds to Nate Diaz's call for a UFC 300 matchup

UFC 300 is the hottest card to be on next year and even ex-UFC fighters are jostling to be a part of it.

The legendary Nate Diaz, who left the UFC after spending 15 years at the promotion put out a post about a potential UFC 300 fight and a lack of opponents.

He wrote on X:

"UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight"

Michael Chandler responded to Diaz's post by expressing his desire to take on the Stockton native. He also mentioned the uncertainty surrounding a potential matchup against Conor McGregor.

"Hold tight. I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter 📞."

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were slated to square off in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter's most recent season after coaching opposing teams on the show. However, 'The Notorious' and his drug testing controversy with USADA put things off and there has been no official announcement yet.