"Probably October or November" - Dana White gives timeframe for Charles Oliveira's octagon return

Dana White recently revealed that Charles Oliveira might make a return to the UFC in October or November.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole told the UFC president that Oliveira has said he already knows who his next opponent is going to be. The former champion has also stated that he won't fight in Brazil next. While White is not yet ready to let the fans know who 'Do Bronx' will fight next, he gave a time frame on when the 32-year-old will likely get back inside the octagon.

"He's probably gonna fight in October. I have fights made up all the way up to October 8th already. Probably October or November."

Watch Dana White talk about Charles Oliveira's return:

Charles Oliveira last fought at UFC 274 and earned a first-round submission win against Justin Gaethje. It was a phenomenal performance by 'Do Bronx' as he once again overcame adversity after being hurt several times by 'The Highlight' in the first-round of the fight.

However, he missed weight by half-a-pound in his championship fight and was stripped of the belt due to that. Oliveira earned the status of the No.1 contender with his win at the Footprint Center in Arizona last month and will once again fight for the vacant title in his next fight.

Who is next for Charles Oliveira in the UFC?

Charles Oliveira has already gotten past some of the best lightweight fighters in the UFC. He defeated Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title back at UFC 262, followed by a win against Dustin Poirier in his first defense. 'Do Bronx' made handy work of Justin Gaethje in his last fight.

He is expected to face Islam Makhachev in his next fight for the title. Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak in the 155 lbs division and has arguably earned his shot at the belt. He is coming off a first-round submission win against Bobby Green in his last fight.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is on an eleven-fight winning streak. The Brazilian is one short of the record for the longest winning streak in the lightweight division at the moment. Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov lead the charts as they both managed to put together a twelve-fight winning run in the 155 lbs weight class.

