"Probably someone he scammed" - Fans react to Logan Paul getting caught up in mass ringside brawl during Jake Paul's fight

WWE star Logan Paul found himself in the mix of a ringside altercation at the recently concluded Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

While all eyes were on 'The Problem Child's clash with Diaz, his older brother's presence made a significant impact. Logan Paul traveled more than 1000 miles in a private jet to attend his brother's fight against Diaz in Dallas, after fulfilling his commitment to fight fellow WWE star Ricochet at SummerSlam.

Fortunately, he managed to reach the event just in time, witnessing his younger sibling's triumphant victory over the former UFC lightweight title challenger.

While the fight was going on, a video emerged showing Paul engaged in a heated altercation with a fan, which quickly escalated into a brawl involving others. The video captured the tense scenes outside the ring, with someone even attempting to use a chair as a makeshift weapon.

As it turns out, the WWE star engaged in an altercation with Nick 'Kill Shot' Kohring, a fellow teammate of Nate Diaz, who trains at Stockton's Nick Diaz Academy.

"Probably someone he scammed"

"He probably mentioned something about the CryptoZoo scam that he hasn’t paid back."

Logan Paul's alleged million-dollar crypto scam explained

Logan Paul faced severe public scrutiny for failing to honor his promise of refunding victims who fell prey to his crypto-based videogame scam, known as CryptoZoo. With millions at stake, the scandal has left investors seething and the public demanding answers.

Investigative journalist CoffeeZilla initially unearthed the dubious scheme, unleashing a wave of public outrage against Paul. At the time, he threatened legal action against the journalist but eventually backtracked, admitting to his wrongdoings and pledging to make amends.

Logan Paul claimed he would inject $1.8 million of his own wealth into the buyback scheme, where affected backers could sell their crypto assets at a guaranteed price.

However, it seems that the WWE star has now conveniently swept the whole scandal under the rug while focusing on his latest ventures and cashing in on endorsements for his successful energy drink venture, PRIME.

Despite numerous attempts by CoffeeZilla to inquire about the refund status, there was no response from Logan Paul, until a legal firm representing the American finally replied. The firm claimed that Paul remains dedicated to the refund process, but unfortunately, they did not provide any specific details regarding a plan or timeline for the refunds.