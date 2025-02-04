Prominent UFC insider is "not convinced" Khamzat Chimaev's "not the backup fighter" for UFC 312, warns about scenario that could halt the division

As the UFC middleweight title picture takes shape with the upcoming rematch between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev remains a major figure, with many speculating he could be next in line for a title shot. However, a prominent UFC insider has raised doubts about the situation, suggesting that Chimaev might potentially be the backup fighter for UFC 312.

Strickland and du Plessis are set to clash in the main event of UFC 312, a rematch of their closely contested first encounter at UFC 297. Du Plessis enters the fight undefeated in the UFC and aims to defend his title for the second time. Strickland, looking to become only the second fighter to reclaim the middleweight title, will be seeking revenge after his title loss to du Plessis.

This fight, according to many, raises concerns that other challengers in the division could face delays if Strickland defeats du Plessis. In that case, a rubber match between Strickland and du Plessis would be necessary, potentially stalling the title picture for months.

Fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen recently expressed skepticism about the UFC’s backup fighter strategy, suggesting that Chimaev’s involvement in UFC 312 could add even more intrigue. Shedding light on the middleweight division landscape during a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Sonnen said:

"It's maybe the only thing I've ever disagreed with the UFC on. But the marketing department and Chael disagree on one thing. I think a backup fighter is coveted. I think a backup... They don't have one this week [for UFC 312 main event]... I'm not convinced Chimaev is not the backup fighter. the UFC don't see it the way I see it [and] they don't think it's cool. They think it's confusing."

He added:

"It is a big deal if Chimaev weighs in and he's the backup fighter. He for sure will be the No.1 contender... Who knows what's going to happen with Dricus and Sean? If Sean goes out there and beats him like a lot of people think is going to happen, you got to go do the rubber match which delays that whole division... 185 is being tested in ways right now."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (15:45):

Dricus du Plessis claims he would've preferred a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis expressed that he would have preferred facing Khamzat Chimaev over his upcoming rematch with Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Du Plessis felt that a fight against Chimaev, who generated significant hype after defeating Robert Whittaker, would have been a bigger opportunity. However, he remains focused on proving his superiority over Strickland, who he beat by split decision in 2024. Talking about Chimaev's case to jump the line for an immediate title shot in an interview with ESPN, du Plessis said:

"I would have preferred the Khamzat fight - I think he deserved it more even though he didn't have as many fights. If you look at Strickland's last fight against [Paulo] Costa, that doesn't warrant a title fight. That was super boring. I was sitting there watching that fight, thinking: 'What?' It was a dominant performance by Strickland, but a terrible fight to watch. Then, Khamzat comes in and he [beats] Rob [Whittaker] - the way he did it - that's what gets you to jump the line." [H/t: ESPN]

