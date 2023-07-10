"Props to him for not looking down" - UFC star got into tense stare-off with Playboy model Francia James in backless dress ahead of UFC 290 

Former Playboy model Francia James is seemingly on her way to becoming a regular in UFC circles. The Columbian diva was a part of the recently concluded UFC X, an interactive fan experience, which went down at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during International Fight Week.

James gave fans an eyeful wearing a backless dress as he had an intense face-off with welterweight slugger Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Fans commended 'Argentine Dagger' for maintaining his composure and restraining his glances from straying.

While she started her career as a Playboy model, Francia James rose to fame after being infamously groped by an elephant. James went on launch a successful Instagram career, gaining over 11 million followers with her unabashedly sultry photos.

While she has also ventured into OnlyF*ns by now, this was only possible after she left her native country for the US. James said in a previous interview with the Daily Beast:

"They don’t want me to be showing my b*oty. I’m shaking my b*oty and shaking my b*obies and they don’t understand what’s happening now, here [in the States] with social media"

Francia James tells UFC star Kevin Holland about her rise to fame

Francia James was previously spotted with combat sports A-listers like Floyd Mayweather and Sean O'Malley, which certainly speaks of her interest in the world of combat sports.

The Columbian model was also in attendance for UFC 287 which went down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida earlier this year.

James also personally congratulated Kevin Holland on his third-round TKO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. The OnlyF*ns star also subsequently appeared on Holland's podcast and weighed in on her career as a content creator. The 33-year-old said:

"So I started with an elephant video, the elephant grabbed my boobs, that's how it started. It went all over social media. When I first started [my career], I used to be a model in Colombia but it never worked. You never get the support and I was an aesthetician before I started this."

