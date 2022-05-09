"Protect that magic number, zero" - Dan Hooker explains why it is better for Khabib Nurmagomedov to stay retired

Dan Hooker recently shared his thoughts on why Khabib Nurmagomedov should stay retired from the sport of MMA after walking away with a perfect 29-0 record.

During a recent appearance on The AllStar, 'The Hangman' explained why 'The Eagle' shouldn't return to the octagon after being away from the sport for nearly two years:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is the only guy to walk out of mixed martial arts a champion, without a blemish on his record, without any smudges next to his name. It's better off to stay away because you come back, you're coming straight back into the fire. Especially that's even harder, you know, coming after time off, getting your mind sharp for competition again. Stay away, stay away, protect that magic number zero. That's the only thing that will never truly be replicated in our sport."

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired after a successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. The Dagestani submitted his American rival in his third title defense.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since reiterated his decision to stay retired on multiple occasions. However, fans continue to analyze his career against other top contenders in the 155-pound division, especially Charles Oliveira. Others have even suggested that the undefeated fighter has yet to prove himself against top grapplers.

Oliveira’s recent performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 has further amplified comparisons to the former UFC lightweight kingpin.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pushing for Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira

Many UFC fans are eager to see Nurmagomedov come out of retirement for a fight against Charles Oliveira. However, 'The Eagle' is busy making a case for his teammate Islam Makhachev to get the next crack at the now-vacant lightweight gold.

Taking to social media, Nurmagomedov tagged Dana White and pointed out what makes Makhachev the next obvious candidate to fight the Brazilian:

"@danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc"

Charles Oliveira scored his 11th straight victory with a first-round finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, the Brazilian is now the No.1 contender at lightweight after he missed weight for the main event bout.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is on an impressive 10-fight winning streak in the promotion. The Makhachkala native has been on a tear in the lightweight division and holds four straight finishes over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, and Drew Dober.

