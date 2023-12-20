Ebanie Bridges applauds what Jake Paul is doing for American amateur boxing next year.

'The Problem Child' will be working with several medalist hopefuls ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only is Paul going to be joining USA Boxing in the lead-up, but he has many big plans beyond that.

Paul outlined everything in detail in a recent post on X when he stated,

"@jakepaul Im honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments.

"I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris."

Bridges responded to the tweet from the cruiserweight combatant and retweeted Paul on X, writing,

"It’s just incredible how you are giving back. So much respect to you @jakepaul . Proud of you"

Paul is on the heels of his win over the weekend that saw him close out 2023 with a first-round knockout. The combat sports disruptor put away Andre August with an uppercut and improved to 8-1 as a pro boxer in the process.

Check out Ebanie Bridges' tweet supporting Jake Paul below

Expand Tweet

How Ebanie Bridges closed out 2023

Although Jake Paul recorded a win in the sweet science to close out the calendar year, unfortunately, the same could not be said for Ebanie Bridges.

'Blonde Bomber' dropped her IBF world bantamweight title to Miyo Yoshida via unanimous decision on December 9. This bout marked Bridges' return to the ring after a hiatus that was a day shy of one year away, as she last competed on December 10, 2022.

In that outing, the Australian-born fighter bested Shannon O'Connell via TKO to notch her first defense of the belt. Bridges won that IBF strap against Maria Cecilia Roman on points in March of last year.

Ebanie Bridges fell to a 9-2 professional boxing record, and the 37-year-old pugilist looks to regroup for her 2024 combative campaign.