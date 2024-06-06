"Prove that I am one of the best" - Humble Tawanchai says he has a long way to go before being a pound-for-pound great

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai seems like the perfect prototype of the modern-day striker. He is as cerebral as he is ruthless, while his world-class strikes are as graceful and equally destructive.

Despite his many accolades at just 25 years old, Tawanchai admits he still needs to prove himself to be aligned with the all-time greats in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Appearing in a press conference for his ONE 167 main event duel with Jo Nattawut this coming Friday, the Thai warrior humbly addressed a question about his undeniable superstar status:

"I'm honored for your compliment that you said that I'm one of the best in the world. But I believe there are other fighters that I want to face to prove that I am the best."

Trending

In hindsight, Tawanchai's laundry list of high-profile victims is already quite impressive, particularly his world title-winning performance over Petchmorakot Petchyindee back in 2022.

The PK Saenchai Gym affiliate also successfully defended his crown against compatriot and fellow remarkable striker Superbon last December.

Look for Tawanchai to add to his growing legend with another massive and perhaps more decisive victory against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in their rematch on June 7, live in US Primetime, from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full ONE 167 presser here:

Tawanchai promises a more epic encounter in re-do with Jo Nattawut

The three-round kickboxing chess match between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 was no doubt one of the best matches in the promotion last year.

With the sequel set to go down in four-ounce gloves under Muay Thai rules, Tawanchai promised an even more packed affair, in five rounds if need be.

The defending world champion said:

"First of all, this would be a very entertaining fight, much more entertaining than kickboxing. And I'll tell all of you right now, I would not disappoint all of my fans."

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video is free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.