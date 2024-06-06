Tawanchai confident Muay Thai world title defense vs. Jo Nattawut will be 'much more entertaining' than first kickboxing clash

Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects his rematch against Jo Nattawut to be a far more explosive and memorable encounter.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion puts his gold on the line against the No.3-ranked divisional contender in the main event of ONE 167, which emanates live from the Impact Arena this Friday, June 7.

With adequate time for both parties to prepare and redemption somewhat in the mind of both fighters, the defending king expects this scheduled five-round tilt to go from zero to hundred in the blink of an eye.

Trending

For his part, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym superstar knows he'd be more than willing to dance in Bangkok, Thailand, on fight night.

Tawanchai had this to say during the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"First of all, this would be a very entertaining fight, much more entertaining than kickboxing. And I'll tell all of you right now, I would not disappoint all of my fans."

Watch the full interview here:

His rematch against 'Smokin' Jo inside the Thai capital will mark his third world title defense, a reign that kickstarted since his dominant unanimous decision victory over then-kingpin Petchmorakot.

Collectively, the 25-year-old is riding on a 7-0 winning streak that includes triumphs over Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Davit Kiria, Superbon, and the aforementioned Nattawut.

Tawanchai refuses to call his shots for Jo Nattawut redo

Though he seems rather confident of retaining his status as the divisional king at ONE 167, the defending world champion prefers not to bite more than he can chew until the moment comes.

When asked about his prediction, Tawanchai told ONE Championship separately:

"I guess that this fight might go the distance. If I say someone is going to get knocked out, it would seem like I'm exaggerating a lot."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE 167 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, June 7.