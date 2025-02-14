“Purpose is what stays on my mind” - Jarred Brooks dedicates his ONE 171 trilogy against Joshua Pacio to daughter Naomi Mae

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks would be keeping a picture of his wife and baby daughter in his proverbial locket when he heads into action in Qatar.

Brooks will face off against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Before leaving for Qatar, Brooks posted on Instagram that he would dedicate his world title unification fight against his archrival to his partner Francesca and baby daughter Naomi Mae.

Jarred Brooks wrote:

"Daddy's going to do work, come back, and make up for the time missed I promise! Although it’s so rough to leave, purpose is what stays on my mind and why I do this. Nothing but winning! #andnew."

Brooks won't just face off against Pacio for the third time over the ONE strawweight MMA world title, he's set to exorcise the demons that haunted him after his defeat in ONE Championship's first live event in Qatar.

'The Monkey God' was then the defending ONE strawweight MMA world champion and he put the gold on the line against Pacio in their world title rematch at ONE 166.

Things looked to be in his way when he slammed Pacio to the canvas before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight early in the first round.

Brooks' celebration, however, quickly dissipated after Dean informed him that he was disqualified after spiking Pacio's head to the canvas.

He now has a chance to rectify his past mistakes and regain the undisputed throne in the same country where he lost it.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets, and the entire event will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jarred Brooks ready to solve Joshua Pacio's new puzzle at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks knows Joshua Pacio will bring new tools into their world title trilogy fight in the main event of ONE 171.

Ever the evolving fighter, Brooks said he's determined to solve the new puzzle that Pacio would unleash upon him once the cage doors close at Lusail Sports Arena.

Brooks said in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"Every day is a brand new equation to solve. That's what I'm looking forward to. I'm looking to solve the equation of Joshua Pacio inside of a country like Qatar."

