 “Pushing as hard as we can” - Conor McGregor’s team in high-stakes hustle to land blockbuster return at mega UFC 300 event

Conor McGregor is still eager to have his comeback fight on the historic UFC 300 event slated for April 2024.

The former UFC two-division champion has been inactive since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Having acted as opposing head coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' earlier this year, 'The Notorious' was slated to compete against Michael Chandler in 2023, but there is no official confirmation regarding the potential matchup so far.

According to the Irishman's manager, Audie Attar, McGregor and his team are actively working to secure a spot on the UFC 300 card. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Attar said:

"If it was up to him [Conor McGregor], he’d be fighting Saturday, so ultimately, we’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything right and following all the standard operating procedures to get him back in the octagon as soon as possible. UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously, we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen. Ultimately, it’s going to be an exciting 2024 for his return."

He also disclosed whether 'The Notorious' would still be facing Chandler:

"Look, I think that’s the likeliest opponent. They just did The Ultimate Fighter together, and I think the fans want to see that fight, but there are other opponents as well. At the end of the day, the UFC is still keen on Michael Chandler and unless something changes there, I certainly think that’s who’s going to be."

Check out Audie Attar's comments below:

Fans weigh in on Conor McGregor's potential UFC 300 return

Fans responded to Audie Attar's statements about Conor McGregor's possible comeback at UFC 300 with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Title fights only!! Not interested thanks"

Another wrote:

"No one cares about Chandler"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @MMAJunkie on X and Instagram