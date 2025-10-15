"Put him away early" - Denis Puric targets quick and easy night against Takeru at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Denis Puric isn't planning on letting his clash with Takeru Segawa go the distance.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran will face the former three-division K-1 champion in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, 'The Bosnian Menace' was asked about his game plan for the highly anticipated showdown, and he made his intentions clear with a typical no-nonsense response.

"That's the plan, brother. Put him away early, get that bonus, and get the f**k out of there," Denis Puric said.

The Team CSK representative's confidence reflects his approach to the fight: finish early, collect a performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and make a statement in the process.

'The Bosnian Menace' returns to the global stage in search of redemption after failing to emerge victorious in his past three battles in ONE Championship.

A knockout victory over someone of Takeru's caliber would mark a significant turnaround and potentially position him for bigger opportunities in the stacked flyweight kickboxing division.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Japanese icon is equally desperate for a statement win following his shocking 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.

Fans should expect an explosive showdown when these two strikers collide in Tokyo, and those looking to secure their seats inside the Ariake Arena can follow this link.

Check watch.onefc.com to find out how to watch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri from your region.

Watch Denis Puric's full interview with SCMP below:

Takeru knows he's in a tough spot heading into massive Tokyo showdown vs Denis Puric

In a separate interview, Takeru Segawa understands that he will be in a rather tough spot come ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

The former three-division K-1 champ told ONE Championship that he'll be under pressure to bag a win over Denis Puric and admitted that the thought of losing two fights in succession is something quite unimaginable.

“I’ve never had two losses in a row in my career. It would feel like the end if that happened. So the pressure of not being able to lose is really heavy. But more than that, my motivation to show the Japanese fans a great win is stronger," the Team Vasileus star shared.

'Natural Born Krusher's maiden triumph in the world's largest martial arts organization came against Myanmarese bruiser Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September last year.

Could he bounce back in style at the star-studded ONE 173 on November 16?

