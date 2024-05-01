"Put the belt in the game" - Ilia Topuria continues to dismiss a potential Max Holloway fight without the BMF title on the line

Ilia Topuria has one condition for a UFC featherweight title defense against Max Holloway: the Hawaiian's BMF title must also be up for grabs. This is something the Spaniard has stressed before, and he has reasserted his position in a recent interview on El Podcast de Webpositer.

The Spaniard insisted that Holloway put his recently acquired BMF title on the line if he is to offer him a chance to capture the UFC featherweight strap. While Holloway hasn't explicitly turned down Topuria's request, it marks what 'El Matador' describes as a fundamental stipulation.

"You are the BMF champion, you have the opportunity for the title, to fight for the title. What are you going to do? Are you going to fight or are you not going to fight? And he says, 'Sign the contract.' Where are you? Where are you? Put the belt in the game... You want me to come and put this belt on the table, and you don't want to put yours?"

Topuria has been linked to Holloway for some time, from initially being considered a foe in a previously reported interim featherweight title fight prior to the Spaniard's undisputed championship days to 'Blessed' casting doubt on Topuria's level as a fighter.

This, however, drew a stinging rebuttal from Topuria, who claimed that his level was that of a fighter who knocked out the man, Alexander Volkanovski, against whom Holloway failed thrice. The Hawaiian then offered his own response, reminding the Spaniard that, at his age, he already had three title defenses.

Ilia Topuria was called out by Max Holloway at UFC 300

After scoring an all-time great, last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje, newly minted BMF champion Max Holloway punctuated his post-fight interview by calling on Ilia Topuria to defend the UFC featherweight title against him. He further branded the Spaniard a matador in fear of the bull.

"There's an 'El Matador,' right? I'm here! I'm right here!"

Topuria's immediate response to the callout, which was to look into the camera with a deadpan facial expression, sparked a wide range of memes on social media. However, the Spaniard has since expressed a willingness to face Holloway, but only if certain conditions are met.