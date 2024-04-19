Max Holloway's stunning knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 appears to have secured him the next featherweight title shot.

The Hawaiian moved up to lightweight to take on the always-dangerous Gaethje in a battle for the BMF title. 'Blessed' won the belt in epic fashion after landing the knockout blow with one second left in Round 5.

There have been calls from fans for him to face champion Ilia Topuria next, and 'El Matador' has also welcomed the challenge on one condition. He stated that he would only fight Holloway next if the BMF title was also on the line.

During a recent interview with Jim Rome, the new BMF title holder discussed his potential clash with the Spaniard, saying this:

"My main goal was always fighting Ilia. This fight was a fun fight, shout out to Justin Gaethje. Justin Gaethje is a legend... But my mind was always, no matter what, win, lose, whatever it is... I want to fight Ilia... I saw him say slick stuff [that] it took him 9 minutes to do what I couldn't do in 90 minutes, [beat Volkanovski]. That's funny 'cause last time I checked, when I was your age I already had title defenses, buddy. So it looks like you still got catching up to do."

When asked about Topuria stating he will only fight 'Blessed' if the BMF title is on the line, he said this:

"A BMF wouldn't say, 'I'm not gonna fight this guy unless this is...' That's kind of un-BMF, you know?"

Ilia Topuria fires back at Max Holloway

Max Holloway recently labeled featherweight champion Ilia Topuria as "questionable." His reasoning was based on Topuria having secured a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski without having to face the division's litmus test in the shape of 'Blessed'.

After losing his title to Volkanovski, the Hawaiian remained the division's top contender, dispatching touted up-and-comers hoping to replace him at No.1.

Holloway appears befuddled by Topuria receiving a title shot before having to fight him, and his queries have led to a response from the champion. 'El Matador' recently took to X and wrote this:

"The only thing questionable about me is whether I finish you by KO or submission. I just beat a guy that beat you not once, not twice, but 3 times. You know you have the one thing that keeps you relevant and that would grant you a money fight, the BMF belt..."

See Topuria's full response to Max Holloway below:

