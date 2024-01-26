“Put on a show for the fans” – Superlek says he owes it to the fans to put on an explosive fight with Takeru

Only a world class competitor like Superlek Kiatmoo9 would be able to take headlining an event like ONE 165 in his stride.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is no stranger to the brightest lights and always comes to put on a show for the fans.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is excited to be a part of ONE Championship’s return to Japan so that he can close the show in style with a match-up that is sure to deliver.

The defending champion isn’t likely to be much of a favourite amongst the crowd due to the fact that he is taking on a Japanese superstar in ONE debutant Takeru Segawa.

Regardless, he is motivated by the occasion itself to give a great account of what he is capable of when they throw it down in Tokyo, Japan, this week.

Superlek told the South China Morning Post that his prime motivation is and always will be the fans rather than the man standing across the ring from him on fight night. He said:

“Well, I don’t feel anything in particular. The fact that I said I’m excited is not because I’m fighting Takeru or meeting Takeru. I’m more excited to put on a show for the fans in Japan. And also, I’m always excited for any of my fights. I think it’s just the fight itself, has nothing to do with the opponent.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek Kiatmuu9 has become a fan favourite for this very reason

Superlek may not have the same kind of superstar profile as the likes of Takeru and Rodtang Jitmuangnon but there’s no arguing about how beloved he is by his fans.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has built an incredible reputation for always delivering on fight night whether it’s a jaw-dropping performance or a barnburner contest.

The Thai striker is the perfect opponent for Takeru to go up against in front of the Japanese fans.

Whatever the outcome, the Ariake Arena is in for an absolute banger of a card, even before the explosive main event gets underway.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.