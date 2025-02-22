Michael Chandler is booked to face Paddy Pimblett in a five-round co-main event of the UFC 314. As the pair prepares for their ultimate showdown at the pay-per-view event, Michael Bisping offered a stark reality check to Chandler ahead of their fight.

Ad

The 38-year-old American lightweight fighter faced Charles Oliveira in his recent fight at UFC 309. After a tough five rounds, he came up short and lost via unanimous decision. On the other hand, Pimblett is coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over King Green at UFC 304.

Bisping previewed the fight between the duo and highlighted the amount of time Chandler wasted while waiting for a fight against Conor McGregor. Taking to his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion called it a "pivotal" showdown and said:

Ad

Trending

"Everyone afterwards are like, 'you're so entertaining, you're so exciting, you're great on the microphone' doing your Rick Flair woo and all the rest of it. But did you win, did you become the champion like he was at the Bellator? Because that was the plan. I'm not knocking Michael Chandler, I'm a fan of the guy and I'm a big big fan of his fights but you gotta win, first, and foremost that's what we're here to do. You don't sacrifice and go through all the blood, sweat, and tears unless you wanna win."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bisping added:

"I just think it's a really really tricky one for Paddy Pimblett in terms of a stylistic match up and for Chandler, a man that's wasted a lot of time hanging around waiting for Conor McGregor, he's gonna make the most of these moments. So, as I said, this is a pivotal match up on a ridiculous card from top to bottom and it really is time to either put up or shut up."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Michael Chandler below (5:37):

Ad

Dustin Poirier chooses former rival Michael Chandler to win at UFC 314

Dustin Poirier locked horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in a lightweight showdown. Chandler ended up losing the fight by a third-round submission and the beef between the pair has continued to date.

However, when it came to choosing between Chandler and Paddy Pimblett from their upcoming fight at UFC 314, Poirier picked his former rival to win the bout. A fan questioned Poirier about his pick on X, to which he responded by writing:

Ad

"Even though he is a b*tch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.